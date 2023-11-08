Jeremy Allen White confesses ‘I played it all wrong’ for Marvel audition

Jeremy Allen White is one of Hollywood's rising stars, having been praised for his breakout role in the Showtime series Shameless.

However, the actor recently revealed that he may have missed out on a major opportunity due to a misstep during his audition for a Marvel movie.

The Bear actor stated in an interview on the most recent cover of British GQ that he was certain he would get the chance to play in a superhero movie at some point because so many other up-and-coming actors have been in his shoes.

However, he has previously stated that he finds it puzzling that the "highest point of an actor's career" appears to end up at Marvel, one of Disney's premier studios.

But White's meeting with Marvel executives didn't go nearly as expected once he was seated.

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White explained. “I think I played it all wrong.” The actor admitted that he has been skeptical of superhero films.

“‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,’” White recalled saying to the execs. “They were like, ‘F**k you.’ And I was like, ‘Right on.’”

Though White knows Marvel gets “really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies,” he doesn’t regret how his meeting ended, adding, “I played it the way I wanted to play it.”

White's upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, featuring Zac Efron, will be released on December 22 in theatres.