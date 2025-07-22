Pedro Pascal's cooking skills put to test by Gordon Ramsay

Pedro Pascal recently had a cooking class with famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

The actor, known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, attempted to impress Ramsay with his culinary skills, but it didn't quite go as planned.

Pascal, who plays Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the Marvel movie, struggled to cut onions in the right way and at the right speed. The actor's lack of knife skills clearly frustrated Ramsay, who is known for his high culinary standards.

Despite trying to make up for it by imitating Salt Bae, a famous chef known for his meat-cutting technique, Pascal's cooking skills were still lacking.

Despite Pascal's cooking mishaps, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to perform well at the box office. Estimates suggest that the movie will earn between $125 million and $145 million in its US opening weekend and $277 million to $382 million in overall domestic sales.

These figures are based on a report from Box Office Theory, which has been tracking the movie's performance and pre-sales.

The movie's box office performance will be affected by the release of another superhero film, Superman, which is expected to draw in large audiences.

However, Box Office Theory believes that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still on track to meet its expected box office performance, with tracking and pre-sales fitting within the usual Marvel mode.