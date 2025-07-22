‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ directors gush over Russo brothers

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps gearing up to hit theaters on July 25, fans are not just witnessing the long-awaited return of Marvel’s First Family — they’re also getting the official kickoff of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Six.

Director Matt Shakman opened up about what this film sets in motion, especially as the movie gets handed over to the Russo brothers for Avengers: Doomsday.

At the movie’s world premiere, Shakman spoke to Deadline about the importance of connecting these upcoming MCU storylines.

He shared how Anthony and Joe Russo were closely involved behind the scenes to ensure a smooth creative transition.

“They were very curious about what we were doing, they came to tour our sets, they would watch scenes that we were cutting together, they wanted to get to know these people as they were working on their story and their script, so that I could pass the baton to them and these characters would be well cared for,” Shakman explained.

The film introduces a retrofuturistic reimagining of the classic team, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach stepping into the legendary roles of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

Set in a parallel universe with an alternate history, the story follows the group as they take on two powerful villains: Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, and Shalla-Bal, portrayed by Julia Garner.

Ralph Ineson also shared his perspective on potentially returning for Avengers: Doomsday, though he says he doesn’t know what’s ahead.

“I have no idea what Kevin Feige and everybody have planned, but I worked with Robert [Downey Jr.] a few years ago on Dolittle for a few days, and he’s an absolute gentleman and amazing actor, so I loved having the chance to work with him and watch him work, so, yeah, if I got the chance to team up with him again, of course I would.”

As Marvel continues building its next era, First Steps looks to be more than just an origin tale, it’s a signal of big things ahead.