Suki Waterhouse gives fans glimpse into her life as a mother

Suki Waterhouse has given fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mother.

On July 21, she posted a sweet photo of her 16-month-old daughter with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, on Instagram.

The picture, taken from behind, shows Suki cradling their little girl while wrapped in a towel, gazing out at the sunset over a body of water. Although their faces aren't visible, it's clear they share the same golden brown hair color.

Suki and Robert, who got engaged in 2023 after five years of dating, are notoriously private about their personal lives. However, they've shared a few insights into their parenting journey since welcoming their baby girl in March 2024.

The Twilight star recently spoke about the surprising joys of fatherhood, saying, "I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like: 'My baby smells incredible.' There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress also shared one of their favorite activities with their daughter - splashing around in the swimming pool.

"We have, like, a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool," she revealed in an interview with Today. "That's just always the most fun—like, end of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly." She added, "It's amazing."

Suki's love for her daughter has also inspired her music. She recently shared details about her new song, "Big Love," saying it's "this big, kind of explosive song about, a search for love, or feeling this like huge, sort of like, biblical love."

She explained that being with her daughter in the last six months has made her feel a "heart explosion."