Zac Efron reveals the ‘biggest injury’ he received filming ‘The Iron Claw’

Zac Efron was starting to feel insecure at one point in his new film, The Iron Claw, despite his ripped physique.

After the world premiere of the movie in Dallas, Texas, the High School Musical alum, 36, joked about the “biggest injury” he sustained while filming his wrestling film, and it was not a physical one.

Efron, who portrayed pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the film, told People Magazine that his injury was “probably an ego one.”

“It was the very first time that I had to enter the Sportatorium in Kevin [Von Erich’s] full costume, which was just, frankly, a Speedo, or trunks,” he explained to the press. “And everybody was out there, there was this huge crowd and the lights were on.”

He continued, “I just remember in that moment thinking, ‘How the hell did I end up here? What is going on?’”

Amid all the roaring crowds and skimpy outfits, he remembered what went through his mind: “This is Magic Mike.”

The 17 Again star shared that he was “frozen in time just going: ‘This is it. This is the end. How did you get here? What choices have you made?’”

Efron, stars opposite Jeremy Allen White, 32, and Harris Dickinson, 27, in The Iron Claw.