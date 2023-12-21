Inside Brad Pitt’s ‘romantic rendezvous’ with Ines de Ramon for 60th birthday

Brad Pitt began the new decade of his life with love and travels with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The Babylon actor and the jewellery designer reportedly travelled to Paris for a romantic rendezvous and then flew back to Los Angeles for a party with their friends.

According to Page Six, the couple arrived at the French capital on Saturday before checking into the five-star Bulgari Hotel, where they spent the next day in their lavish suite.

In images obtained, the giant silver balloons, in the shape of number 60, were delivered to their suite on Monday, Pitt’s actual birthday.

The festivities included a special dinner which was held at a private apartment, which was followed by a visit to the Théatre du Chatelet to take in an Asaf Avidan concert.

On Tuesday, Paul Wesley’s ex-wife celebrated her 32nd birthday as the couple jetted back to LA.

The Fight Club actor and de Ramon continued their celebrations. Pitt wore a $6K hand-painted cashmere sweater for the occasion, while de Ramon rocked a white minidress with black tights and heels.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in November 2022 when they were first spotted at a Bono concert.

Later, Us Weekly reported that the pair has been “dating for a couple of months” and it's Pitt’s first real relationship after split from Angelina Jolie.