Kandi Burruss shares favourite Real Housewives of Atlanta memory

RHOA Kandi Burruss shares favourite memory

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recently revealed her fondest memory from the show.



Speaking to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the RHOA star shared that her favourite memory from the show was meeting her husband Todd Tucker.

She was quick to respond to the question, noting: "It's the best takeaway...10 years of marriage just celebrated…still going."

Burruss also opened up about her proudest moment on the show, collaborating with Todd on their play A Mother’s Love.

She admitted: "That was the first time we wrote all the songs, produced everything, the show, put it up successfully ourselves. That was our first play and now we’re producing."

Responding to other questions, she revealed that the TV personality recalls hanging out with Kenya Moore as a good memory, adding: "I would have to say like obviously Kenya, um Cynthia is no longer there."

Kandi exclusively revealed that casting Kim Fields on RHOA came off as a complete shocker for the reality star.

For the unversed, Kandi and Todd first met during their cast trip to Africa. They tied the knot back in 2014.