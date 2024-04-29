Mike Myers stuns fans with changed look at 49th AFI Award

Mike Myers surprised everyone with his new look at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Hollywood. The 60-year-old Austin Powers actor attended the event to celebrate Nicole Kidman and was seen dressed in a black tuxedo.
On the Dolby Theatre red carpet, Myers was beaming and had an unrecognizable appearance that left onlookers in awe.
He made his first public appearance in a year, sporting a short grey buzzcut and a stubbled beard. Miles Teller, star of Top Gear, added Shrek's voice. To the surprise of the crowd, he appeared on stage first wearing a mask and cape before taking them off.
Mike's final on-screen appearance was in the 2022 film Amsterdam, directed by David O. Russell. He played the lead role in The Pentaverate, a play he wrote, that same year.
Despite the lack of official confirmation, he fueled rumours by refusing to rule out the possibility of a fourth instalment in his humorous espionage series, Austin Powers.
Speaking on The Jess Cagle Show in May of two years ago, he said: "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist. [That’s a] non-confirmed confirmation."
