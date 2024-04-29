Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘sad’ for Kim Kardashian amid love struggles

Kourtney Kardashian expresses concerns about her sister Kim Kardashian and her love life despite their old feud.

As reported by Star Magazine, the Poosh founder feels 'sad' after seeing the Skims owner struggle to find love again following Kanye West's split.

Moreover, the report claimed Kourtney has settled her messy feud with Kim after welcoming her first child, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker.

The source shared, "Kourtney just doesn’t want the bad blood with her family anymore."

An insider added, "She’s mellowed a lot since she had Rocky. She’s so happy with Travis and feels so blessed."

For the unversed, Kourtney and Kim's feud had started at the latter's wedding ceremony with the Blink-182 drummer in 2022.

She accused Kim of trying to overshadow her wedding event by collaborating with the same luxury brand shortly after.

Recently, the American Horror Story actress penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister on Instagram.

Sharing a photo from their trip to Turks and Caicos, Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash. There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all."

She added, "Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side."