Post Malone reveals how fatherhood changed a Tim McGraw song for him

Post Malone got candid as he reflected on his life as a dad of a two-year-old daughter.

The musician, whose real name is Austin Post, told the crowd at the Stagecoach audience on Saturday that Tim McGraw’s song, Don’t Take The Girl, resonates differently now.

“I have a daughter now and she’s 2 years old,” Malone, 28, addressed the crowd before performing the song, via Us Weekly.

“This song hit before but now even more after having her.”

In May 2022, the Circles musician revealed he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child. However, the rapper never identified his partner publicly.

“I’m so excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told TMZ at the time, confirming the news. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

He also added that “it’s time to take care of my body and my family and friends,” as he prepared for fatherhood. He also said, “And [I want to] spread as much love as we can every day.”

Malone is currently engaged to his daughter’s mama, as he revealed in an interview with Howard Stern.

Malone explained that he opted to keep the news to himself because he wanted his loved ones to make their “own decisions” about announcing major moments in their lives.