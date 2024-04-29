Meghan Markle ‘mulling over’ her UK return with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is expected to skip Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Game event over lingering security issues.



The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK for the 10th anniversary of Invictus, which he had started in 2014, but his wife likely to stay back, per royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams told The Sun Online that Meghan might still be thinking over her UK return, Meanwhile, Harry is still unsure and will not be bringing Meghan nor his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards her here, but one has to emphasise that it’s obvious from the opinion polls,” he told the outlet.

“And of course, you'd get a press that was far from flattering, but that is linked to the Sussexes behaviour over the last four years.”

Fitzwilliams also suggested that while it’s “not definite” but it is unlikely Meghan will skip the event given the hostility towards her will “overshadow the message of the service.”

While Meghan’s name was listed in the guest list for the event, set to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th, it remains to be seen if she plans to attend.