Brad Pitt marriage plans with beau Ines de Ramon revealed

Brad Pitt planning to marry Ines de Ramon? Deets Inside

Brad Pitt, who recently rang in his 60th birthday, is reportedly in love with his new flame, Ines de Ramon, however, the two won’t be getting married in the near future.



As per OK! Magazine, an insider revealed, "Brad is happy and in love with his girlfriend, Ines, but any sign of engagement or getting married or eloping is not in the near future."



The Academy Award winner "isn't gun shy to get married again, it just is not anything on the mind of both of them."



The source further added that the new lovebirds are enjoying their company and there is no pressure of having kids.

An insider shared, "No one is pressuring anyone to move fast, no thoughts of having kids or anything like that is happening, they are perfectly happy with each other and love how everything is simple, fun and exciting and always seems new."



Earlier, the aforementioned magazine also claimed that the Fight Club actor's new partner proved to a "breath of fresh air" amid his family drama.

In November, Brad and his former wife Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.



At the time, the Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old Pax made some appalling comments about his father on his private Instagram account.



"Happy Father’s Day to this world class a****** !!... You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he talked about his siblings Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

