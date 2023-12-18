Shawn Mendes hangs out with another ex amid Charlie Traves romance

The alleged new relationship emerged after Shawn Mendes broke up with Camilla Cabello in June

Shawn Mendes reunited with his former rumoured ex flame Dr Jocelyne Miranda amid his romance with Charlie Travers.

The Treat You Better singer, 25, appeared in good spirits as he was seen taking a stroll with the chiropractor, 51, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The musician was dressed in a black fitted black tee and black jeans paired with some khaki shoes. Meanwhile, Miranda was donned a black outfit paired with knee-high boots.

The outing comes after There’s Nothing Holding Me Back singer sparked romance rumours with 37-year-old British TV host Charlie Travers.

Mendes and Travers first made headlines when TMZ spotted them cuddling up at a West Hollywood restaurant just a day prior to their beach outing in early November.

The alleged new relationship emerged after the In My Blood singer ended his on and off romance with Camilla Cabello in June.

Moreover, earlier this month, Travers was also seen moving into the Aussie crooner’s $4.6 million Los Angeles home.

While none of them have commented on their romance, but according to Life & Style, Mendes is reportedly “spending a lot of time” with people associated with the group, Modern Mystery School.



Fan have expressed concerns for the singer’s association given that he has been through “a bit of an identity crisis and a low point in his life.”