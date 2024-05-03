Prince Harry's UK trip highlights royal family's 'desperately sad situation'

Royal family’s cold reception of Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK sends a clear message to the public about the situation of their feud.



It's been four years since the Duke of Sussex turned his back on the crown and took refuge in the warm embrace of the United States alongside wife Meghan Markle and their kids.

Writing for the West Australian, author Natalie Richards pointed out King Charles and Prince William’s glaring unwillingness to find time in their diaries for the Spare author as he prepares to return to his homeland next week.

According to reports, Harry is also not allowed to stay in Windsor Castle nor in the King’s current residence, Clarence House, despite his purported efforts to do so.

“It seems the royal family can’t even stand to be living under the same roof as Harry,” claimed Richards.

It is pertinent to note that Harry will not be accompanied by his wife or kids, leaving him alone to mark 10 years of Invictus Games via a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Moreover, no senior member of the royal family is expected to show up at the event on such short notice.

Hence, Natalie concluded: “No matter whose side you’ve been on during the years of royal turmoil, there’s a family at the heart of it. And it has irreparably fallen apart.”