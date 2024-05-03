Nick Jonas, Paul Rudd to star in John Carney's ‘Power Ballad’

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd is currently filming 'Power Ballad' under John Carney's directions

Variety confirmed on Thursday, May 2, that the duo is currently filming the upcoming musical comedy in Dublin with Carney, notable for his work in Once and Sing Street.

Carney co-wrote the script of the project with Pete McDonald. The official description of the film reads, "An uplifting music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock singer and the song that comes between them."

The vocalist from the Jonas Brothers band and Rudd are both famous faces known for showcasing their acting chops in several movies and shows.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter and actor boasts some notable movies under his belt, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Camp Rock and Scream Queens.

In addition to his film credits, Jonas also starred in the TV performance of Jersey Boys Live!

Meanwhile, Rudd, 55, nabbed a role in Only Murder in the Buildings alongside Selena Gomez, the actor is known for his performance in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Knocked Up and Marvel’s Ant-Man films.

Additionally, it is not known when Jonas and Rudd will appear on the screen together, as the release date of Power Ballad is under wraps.