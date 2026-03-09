Kanye West announces returning to Los Angeles arena after apology on antisemitism

Kanye West shares he is coming to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Kanye West, for a long time, faced fallout from his antisemitism controversy. Now, after his multiple apologies, it seems the gates of the industry – which shunned him – are now opening.



The latest example of this is his recent announcement that he will be coming to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

His post read, “YE: Homecoming". The Donda hitmaker will perform on April 3.

From March 11, the sale will start, but fans can pre-register on the rapper's site, where it is said, “A few lucky pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets."

Ye's headlining of a show at SoFi Stadium will come two years after he and Ty Dolla $ign performed at Rolling Loud California's opening night at Hollywood Park in Inglewood.

Moreover, the announcement comes on the heels of West performing two shows in Mexico, marking his return to the country after almost two decades.

In addition, the Grammy winner is set to perform at Italy's RCF Arena on July 18.

Further, Bully – West's hotly anticipated album – is finally set to drop on March 20, after multiple delays.