King Charles, Prince William reject Prince Harry's invite to Invictus Games event

Members of the royal family are not expected to attend the upcoming Invictus Games event in London despite Prince Harry’s invite.

According to a report from Page Six, the Duke of Sussex reached out to his family members, including King Charles and Prince William, to invite them to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral next week.

The event is marked to celebrate 10 years of Harry’s founded charity to honour retired and injured veterans.

It will be the second time that the Spare author will visit his homeland since the beginning of this year.

He boarded on an emergency flight from Los Angeles in February after his father personally informed him about his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry vowed to see his family “as much as I can” in an interview with Good Morning America later that month.

Though the prince is expected to see the King during his prospective visit, one can only hope that he will also reunite with his estranged brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is also suffering from cancer.