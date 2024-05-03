Prince William, Kate Middleton's role in Invictus Games success 'sidelined'

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s role in helping Prince Harry set up the Invictus Games.

In a conversation with GB News host Nana Akua, royal commentator Michael Cole pointed out the Prince and Princess of Wales’ contribution in the early years of the now-successful charity venture.

"Do you realise that at the beginning, because this was all pre-Meghan, this is 2014, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were very instrumental through their foundation in encouraging Harry when he set up the Invictus Games, in company with the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

"All of that is forgotten now, but they were,” Cole shared, noting William and Kate will “noticeably” miss the upcoming St Paul’s Cathedral service to mark 10 years of the sporting event in London next week.

For the unversed, Harry founded the Invictus Games to honour injured veterans in 2014 when he was still part of the royal family.

According to a report from Page Six, the Spare author extended invitations to senior members of the royal family, including King Charles and William, to attend the service.

However, none are expected to do so, owing to their respective busy schedules and current health crisis.

As for hopes of rapprochement between the two parties, Michael told Akua, “The possibility of Harry becoming reconciled with his brother, I would say, is between slim and nil - and I would opt for nil."