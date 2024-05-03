Anne Hathaway recalls moment she realized her husband is the 'right guy'

Anne Hathaway talks candidly about the first time she met her husband

Anne Hathaway revealed that she felt an adrenaline rush when she first crossed paths with her husband Adam Shulman.



In an interview with Seth Meyers on the Late Night show in 2023, the Idea of You star offered an inside scoop on her relationship with husband, noting: “We just kind of like, re-pajamaed.”

“You know, I had a moment when I was curled up on his chest, and we were watching, like, hour three of Abbott Elementary, and I was like, ‘I’m so happy. This is the right guy for me,’” she gushed.

Anne and Adam first met through mutuals, sparking an instant connection.

Speaking exclusively to Vogue in 2010, the Interstellar star said: "We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together.”

"He thought that I had a boyfriend, and I thought that he had a girlfriend, so I thought that I'd better keep my distance because I didn't want to be that girl," she shared at the time.

Anne later told Harper’s Bazaar that it was definitely love at first sight, noting: "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life."

She added: "I also knew that I couldn't have met him at a worse time. I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot back in 2012.