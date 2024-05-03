Dua Lipa channels Britney Spears in 'tacky' new photoshoot

Dua Lipa stuns fans with her new look

Dua Lipa’s fans were gobsmacked by her “unrecognisable” new look as she appeared to channel Britney Spears in a recent photo-shoot.

The singer, who is no stranger to bold looks was photographed by Briana Capozzi for Beauty Papers magazine.

In a series of pictures and videos, Lipa could be seen, wearing a brand-new look.

Beauty Papers magazine’s TikTok page posted the carousel as part of a special edition of the magazine, featuring Dua Lipa on the edition’s cover.

The singer’s hair appeared shorter than usual, and the top of the hairstyle seemed much thicker.

Fans were sent in a frenzy, failing to recognise the star in her latest photo-shoot.

They took to Instagram to express their disappointment over the singer’s new look.

One fan commented: "Unrecognisable in this pic."

Another stunned fan chimed in, adding: "Thought this was Britney for a sec”

While, a third wrote: "Britney Spears? Why did I immediately read Britney Spears when I scrolled on this?”

Meanwhile, a fourth noted: “I’m sorry Dua but I really didn’t like this photoshop of you”.

Another stunned fan gave a nod to the singer, noting: “Nah. Shw looks trush. Awful concept. Cheap, tacky. Where is the quality of Dua Lipa? Where is your style? Sth to look up to? Nope from me.”