Dua Lipa, Mike Day hilarious faceoff at SNL promo: Watch

Saturday Night Live dropped a new promo featuring Dua Lipa and Mikey Day, creating anticipation among fans for the upcoming weekend episode.



The laughter-packed snippet hit screens on Thursday, May 2. In the promo, Day, 44, gave a shout-out to his Wild n Out days when the One Kiss hitmaker turned down his offer to help her with his musical stylings.

As previously announced, the Albanian songstress, 28, will take on dual duty on the Saturday, May 8 episode of SNL. She opened the promo with her introduction.

Just when the Levitating chart topper finished her intro, Day jumped in with an offer to help, "You know, if you get too tired to do music, it’s all good. I’m ready to tap in."

"Oh, I, uh, I didn’t know you do music," Lipa’s unfazed reply prompted the comedian to brag about his freestyle rap skills, which culminated from his time on the MTV battle rap comedy show.

With charm and wit, she brushes off Day's musical ambitions, "You know, I think I’m going to be just fine."

"Oh, you’re not gonna ask me to spit something?" Lipa's confident assurance leaves the SNL regular a tad offended, from which he quickly recovered, "OK. Wow. Dua Lipa is really not going to ask me to spit something."

The banter between Lipa and Day is sure to leave SNL fans buzzing with excitement for the upcoming episode.