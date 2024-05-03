Netflix 'Cobra Kai' season 6 trailer tempt fans with major twists

vid caption: 'Cobra Kai' final season will kick off in July

Cobra Kai is back on Netflix with its much anticipated sixth and final season.



The streamer unveiled the release date in an announcement video on Thursday, May 2.

The legacy is slated to end with a three-part grand finale consisting of 15 episodes.

The first part of the final event is scheduled to hit the screens on July 18, followed by part two, which is slated to release on November 28.

Meanwhile, keeping the fanatics on the edge of their seats, the third and last instalment will be out sometime in 2025, the exact date has been kept under wraps.

Additionally, after faking his death and escaping prison, the Cobra Kai founder John Kreese, played by Martin Kove, is back to captivate the viewers with no one having the slightest of idea what he has got up his sleeves.

"There’s alot of surprises in Season 6. You’ll love it," he teased earlier in a behind-the-scenes featurette by Netlfix Tudum.

Cobra Kai season six cast stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser and Xolo Maridueña.

Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler are also a part of the stellar lineup, joined by others, including Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien.