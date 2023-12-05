Shawn Mendes’ rumoured new flame Charlie Travers moves in his LA mansion

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Travers sparked dating rumours last month

Shawn Mendes’ romance with his rumoured new girlfriend Charlie Travers seems to be heating up as the pair makes a big move.

The 37-year-old British TV host was reportedly seen carrying a large bag of her belongings over the weekend to the $4.6M mansion of the Stitches hitmaker, 25, which is situated in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighbourhood, reported DailyMail.

Travers was dressed in a tie-and-dye sweatshirt and neutral-hue pants paired with brown boots as she waited on the doorstep of the expansive five-bedroom mansion.

Later that evening, the couple was seen taking a stroll in the neighbourhood together.

The move comes nearly a month after the pair was spotted in what appeared to be an impromptu beach date in Malibu beach, stripping down into their underwear.

The rumoured couple, both of whom had sweaters on hand, ultimately left the beach in jeans.

Mendes and Travers first made headlines when TMZ spotted them cuddling up at a West Hollywood restaurant just a day prior to their beach outing.

The new romance of the In My Blood singer follows after he ended his on and off romance with Camilla Cabello in June. The pair had reconciled after two years of their split for a brief couple of months.

“It was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all. In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”