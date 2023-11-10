Shawn Mendes leaves footsteps on the beach with his mystery love

Shawn Mendes sparks romance rumors with beach day strip-down alongside Charlie Travers.

Shawn Mendes and TV personality Charlie Travers turned heads during a sun-soaked day at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in sunny Southern California.



The duo, seen getting cozy at a West Hollywood eatery earlier, opted for an impromptu beach escapade, seemingly without swimsuits in tow.

Making the most of the situation, Charlie boldly shed her top and pants, while Shawn joined in the fun, parading in his boxer briefs.

The unexpected strip-down undoubtedly added a sizzle to the seaside ambiance. Whether Charlie's arm around him was a playful gesture or something more, the duo's beach day antics have sparked speculation about a budding romance.

The sands of SoCal aren't the only thing heating up as Shawn Mendes leaves fans intrigued with this sun-kissed rendezvous.

After his highly publicized breakup with Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes seems to be exploring new romantic horizons.

Earlier this year, the duo attempted to rekindle their love, but it proved

unsuccessful.

Now, with Shawn seen enjoying a beach day with Charlie Travers, the question on everyone's mind is whether this potential romance is the real deal.



