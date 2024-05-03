Seth Meyer reminisces about unforgettable SNL gig with Steve Martin

Seth Meyers and the Lonely Island will always remember Steve Martin's 2006 Saturday Night Live hosting stint.



The 50-year-old Meyers, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer discussed the hilarious surfer sketch they worked on for Martin on Monday's episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, which aired on April 29.

It's a comedy that the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers says he thinks about "all the time, mostly because every time I see Steve Martin, he brings it up."

He asked his co-hosts to explain the sketch, "surf meeting," noting, "You guys wrote it."

"Surf meeting was a classic format for us, which was one person sucking and not being able to take a hit over and over and over again, like way too many times," said Samberg, 45.

It showed "a bunch of surfers meeting on the beach," he continued, recalling that he was in charge of the "surf crew." "In an old-timey bathing suit looking super dorkish," Martin's character is asked to leave by him in the sketch.

"It was making us laugh so hard when we were writing it,” Samberg said. "We were like, ‘This is the best thing ever.’ It actually played great at the table, and we were like, ‘We did it! We cracked a super funny sketch for Steve Martin where he kills, and we get to have it be on the show.' "

“When we rehearsed it the first time without cameras, everyone laughed again, and we were like, ‘Oh, yeah, it's the best,’ and then we just started rehearsing it, and for whatever reason, it started tailing off," he continued.

Taccone, 47, suggested that the staging and several characters might have been the issue, while Samberg noted that it might have been something that wasn't intended to be performed. Martin attempted to be "way goofier to try to save the sketch," Schaffer (46) said, and Taccone concurred.

“As morale plummeted in the success of the sketch, Steve fought so f---ing hard," recalled Taccone. "And I actually remember, like, in between dress [rehearsal] and air going in to give him last notes on it very disheartened, and just being like, ‘I wish we had more time,’ and he was like, ‘I wish we did too. It's so good, and it's not gonna be good.' "

Samberg said that after the show, Martin was "distraught about it because he liked it, and we all thought it was going to be a winner, and it had a great rhythm to it.”

Samberg remarked, "writing surf meeting was one of the most fun moments of my entire time at SNL," describing to it as "slumber party giggles," after talking about the "stupid names" that "all of the surfers ended up having."