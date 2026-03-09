David Beckham celebrates 'strong women' in his life

David Beckham expressed gratitude to two of the most important women in his life.

The retired footballer took to his Instagram account on Sunday to pay tribute to his Victoria and daughter Harper Beckham on International Women's Day.

He posted a snap of Victoria and Harper posing together and wrote over the photo, "So grateful to the strong women in my life x."

The proud dad also posted a cute picture of Harper from her childhood, praising Victoria for giving their daughter the best upbringing, writing, "Bringing up strong, beautiful inside and out women."

He also paid tribute to his mom his mother Sandra, as he uploaded her photo and wrote, "Thank you mum @sandrabeckham."

And David did not forget to honor his mother-in-law, Victoria's mother, too, on women's special day.

"So grateful to be surrounded by strong amazing women," he penned down over the snap of Victoria, her mother, Jakie Adams and Sandra.

It is pertinent to mention that only daughter Harper, David and Victoria share four kids, sons Brooklyn, 27, Cruz, 21 and Romeo, 23.

This came after David posted an appreciative post for Victoria for her successful runway for her fashion brand.