Tracy Morgan opens up about life perspective at 57

Tracy Morgan says his priorities have shifted as he’s gotten older, with family now bringing him the greatest happiness.

The 57-year-old actor shared the reflection while attending the premiere of his new series The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins in New York City on March 3.

“For me, my family, the mother of my child, my child, my fiancé... all of that, as people,” Morgan said when asked what brings him joy in this stage of his life.

During the premiere, Morgan’s co-star Erika Alexander joked about whether he was speaking as himself or his on-screen character, to which the comedian-actor replied, “Well, both, because it does sound like his life a lot.”

In the sports comedy, Morgan plays the titular character Reggie Dinkins, a former football star attempting to repair his reputation after a gambling scandal. As part of the effort, the character works with a filmmaker played by Daniel Radcliffe to produce a documentary about his life.

Morgan, best known for 30 Rock, also said he is excited about returning to work on the show. “I can’t wait to get back to work. We’re gonna hit the ground running,” he said.

The series also stars Precious Way, Jalyn Hall, Bobby Moynihan, and Megan Thee Stallion. It was created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, with Morgan and his former 30 Rock co-star Tina Fey serving as executive producers.

New episodes of The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.