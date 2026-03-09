Selena Gomez shares unseen wedding snaps as she marks Benny Blanco's special day

Selene Gomez is celebrating husband Benny Blanco on his milestone birthday.

The Calm Down singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 8, to mark Benny's 38th birthday.

In the celebratory post, Selena posted several romantic snaps with the music producer, including never-before-seen snaps from their wedding.

The post began with a black-and-white snap of the couple while beaming smiles, two of the snaps are from their wedding day, including them walking arm-in-arm after exchanging vows.

Other snaps showed glimsped into their candid couple moments as well as a photo from their date night at the 2026 Golden Globes in January.

“Happy birthday my love,” Selena wished Benny.

Expressing her love for her husband, Selena added, “I love you with all my heart.”

It has been a few months since the couple got married and Selena has confessed multiple times that their relationship is anything but love.

She told Vanity Fair in September 2024, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

It is pertinent to mention that Selena and Benny made their romance public in 2023.