Five shows like 'Baby Reindeer' to watch next

Five more shows akin to Baby Reindeer coming your ways

The aura of Baby Reindeer has gripped audiences with its captivating true crime narrative, diving into the disturbing realms of harassment, stalking, and assault experienced by the writer, Richard Gadd, himself.

However, amidst the frenzy of fans digging up the identities behind it's ominous characters, the creator has urged fans and supporters to halt the quest of exposing the real individuals responsible for the heinous acts.

Following Gadd’s plea, relentless fans not wanting to give up on their curiosity can quench it through some shows that chronicle similar emotions with different narratives to divert their attention.

Here's a roundup of five series akin to Baby Reindeer:

The End of the F***ing World

From the same creative minds of Baby Reindeer, this dark comedy follows the misadventures of James, who thinks he is a psychopath, as he joins Alyssa to embark on a journey to find her estranged father. Their escapades take a sinister turn as they confront violent encounters, adding layers of darkness to their quest.

BEEF

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun lead this dark comedy miniseries, where a clash of egos between a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur escalates into a feud, unleashing their deepest, darkest impulses. BEEF took the road rage reality to a whole different level.

Based on a True Story

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina star as Ava and Nathan, a financially struggling couple awaiting to welcome a baby, whose lives take a twisted turn when they discover their plumber friend is a local serial killer.

Blackmailing him into co-creating a podcast, they exploit America's obsession with true crime to secure their financial future.

You

You is a stalker story like Baby Reindeer, but it is entirely fiction, unlike Richard Gadd’s real drama.

Dive into the fictional yet chilling tale of Joe Goldberg, portrayed by Penn Badgley, a disturbed man who obsesses over women. At first he stalks them, then dates them and then to find out more, tune in to the show before last season premieres.

Under the Bridge

Under the Bridge explores the dynamics that led the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old girl Reena Virk, who left her home one night to be at her friend’s party and never returned to home. This series depicted the days leading up to her tragic demise and the subsequent investigation. With a plot rife with shocking twists, it channeled the gripping narrative style of Baby Reindeer.



