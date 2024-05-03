Cher gives 'straightforward' reason of dating younger men

Cher has been a significant figure in the entertainment industry for many years, with her smoky contralto vocals and numerous accomplishments.

She has sold hundreds of millions of records and emerged as a gay icon. Cher has also successfully ventured into television and film, including winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1987 for her performance in Moonstruck.

Cher's personal life has also been a subject of interest, including her relationships with her sons Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. Her romantic relationships have also been a topic of tabloid interest, particularly her recent relationship with a much younger man.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cher finally explained why her preferences have changed as she approaches her 78th birthday.

Her reasoning for dating the 38-year-old Edwards seems fairly straightforward.

"Men my age or older, well, now they're all dead," Cher explained while adding that older men "were always terrified" to approach her.

Cher has had two failed marriages with musicians Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman in the 1970s. Both Bono and Allman have passed away in 1998 and 2017, respectively.

The singer, who has been in the public eye since the mid-1960s, is still going strong and is less than three weeks away from her 78th birthday on May 20.

Last October, Cher released a Christmas-themed album titled Christmas, which made her the only artist in music history to have a single reach #1 on a Billboard chart in seven consecutive decades.

Earlier this year, Cher was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elsewhere, in the interview, she revealed that she once had the opportunity to date rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. However, she was nervous about his reputation and off-stage persona and did not pursue the relationship.