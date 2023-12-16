Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already having ‘tensions’ amid ‘fears’ of split

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now beginning to face the “hard conversations”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already beginning to feel the pressure in their relationship just five months into their relationship.

According to an insider cited by Life & Style magazine, the friends of the couple are “worried” that they won’t last owing to the scrutiny they face.

Amid their honeymoon phase, the lovebirds are now beginning to face the “hard conversations” because of “all the attention and the scrutiny.” They are especially having to “deal with nasty rumours.”

The source added that they’re “really starting to feel the pressure. All eyes are on them.”



Rumours circulated in the past months that Taylor secretly married her ex Joe Alwyn, which was swiftly shut down by her publicist, Tree Paine. Moreover, the football player was also called a “cheater” and a “narcissist” by his exes.

Although the Anti-Hero singer “doesn’t believe any of it, it’s still hard to ignore and creates some tension between her and Travis.”

The Grammy-winning singer will be resuming her Eras Tour after a two-month break so she’s able to spend some time with her beau.

However, there are “fears” that the couple “won’t survive the separation” as Travis also has his sports commitments.

The insider shared that now reality is setting in, “it’s a little different.”

“It’s been a whirlwind between her concerts, his football games, and meeting each other’s parents and friends” they continued. “Now that they’re coming down to earth a little, there appears to be trouble ahead.”