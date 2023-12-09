Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘blend’ their lives ‘effortlessly’ amid proposal rumours

Travis Kelce is revelling in his romance with Taylor Swift and he may be looking to officially blend their lives into one.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, 34, is reportedly planning something special for the Cruel Summer singer for her 34th birthday next week, a source dished to Life & Style magazine.

“He’s arranged a very intimate, romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends,” the insider revealed.

While there is a possibility for a birthday proposal, there are no confirmations that it might happen this early on.

However, per the insider, Swift and Kelce are “playing house right now” as they have been spending a lot of time together.

“They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the source told the outlet.

“Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives,” the insider said adding that they also both get along well with each other’s parents. “It’s been effortless.”

Following her final show of the year in Brazil, the Anti-Hero singer flew straight to Kansas City to spend time with her beau.

After a week-long stay, the musician returned home to New York City earlier this week.