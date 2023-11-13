Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance ‘very special’ compared to past relationships

Taylor Swift’s romance with beau Travis Kelce appears to be different than her previous relationships and seems to be moving quickly.

The Kansas City tight-end, 34, was in attendance at the Eras Tour show in Argentina to support the Anti-Hero musician, 33. Prior to that, Swift enjoyed spending time with her friends and getting close to Kelce.

Per an insider cited by People Magazine, Swift had “great break” and “loved catching up with girlfriends.” The source added that the Lavender Haze songstress “had fun spending time with Travis.”

During the show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate, 12-time Grammy winning musician changed the lyrics of her hit song, Karma, to give a shoutout to Kelce.

“Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break,” an insider told outlet.

In fan-made videos on social media, the musician can be heard singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” giggling after she sang the lyric.

After wrapping the show, the Blank Space singer shared a kiss with Kelce. This is the first time Swift had boldly acknowledged a relationship like this.

The insider noted that the relationship “all feels very special.”

“He is a gentleman,” the source said of Kelce. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.”