Taylor Swift changes lyrics to ‘Karma’ for special shoutout to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift appeared smitten as she gave a not-so-subtle shoutout to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, as he attended the Eras Tour show in Argentina on Saturday.

The 12-time Grammy winning musician, 33, changed the lyrics of her hit song, Karma, to while performing at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina confirm her relationship status with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.

Fan on social media shared a clip of the concert, in which Swift can be heard singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The musician can also be heard giggling after she delivers the line.

During the concert, Kelce was also seen cheering on Swift from the VIP tent. He was also seen next to the musician’s father Scott Swift, who was wearing a Chiefs lanyard, and opening act Sabrina Carpenter later joined him in the tent.



When Swift delivered the new lyrics, Kelce appeared visibly surprised and blushing while Swift's dad was also seen cheering and laughing alongside him.

Moreover, previously Swift and Kelce were spotted on a date in the city as they dined in a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires.



Per the sources cited by People Magazine, the NFL star was “beaming” during the evening and the couple looked “cute” as they left the restaurant “holding hands.”