‘Smitten’ Taylor Swift moves in with Travis Kelce in new mansion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumours at the end of September 2023

Taylor Swift is reportedly looking to spend the next couple of weeks with her beau Travis Kelce in Kansas City after wrapping the 2023 leg of the Eras Tour.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning musician’s plane went directly from Brazil and landed in Kansas City on Monday.

The Karma singer, 33, and the NFL athlete, 34, will be “spending weeks at a time together” in the $6 million mansion that Kelce bought last month to give their romance some privacy.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the Lavender Haze singer is “smitten” with her beau but she “realises that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together.”

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumours when the musician attended a football game in September, where she was spotted in the VIP section alongside mama Kelce.

Following the outing, the couple managed to have a few date nights here and there with Swift’s Eras Tour and Kelce’s NFL matches.

“Up until now, it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules,” the insider dished.

The Blank Space singer is now on break and will resume her tour in February. Until then, the pair will “finally” have the “time and opportunity” to spend some “real quality time together.”

“Obviously, those aren’t the things that a regular new couple would do in their first months together,” the source clarified. “But now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be.