Travis Kelce already planning ‘next big step’ with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce got a rare shoutout from Taylor Swift as she changed a lyric in hit song 'Karma'

Along with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce appeared to have wooed his lady love’s family as their romance heats up.

The Kansas City Chiefs tightend was recently spotted at the Grammy-winning musician’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift made a rare grand gesture for her beau.

Not only did the singer changed a lyric in Karma for a shoutout to Kelce, she also shared a kiss backstage after wrapping her show. This was something the Lavender Haze singer has never done with her previous romances.

During the concert, Kelce was seen enjoying the show with Swift’s father, Scott, who has reportedly given his blessing to the football player for the next big step in their relationship.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

The insider shared that not only did Kelce give the longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan a Chiefs lanyard, he also convinced him for another big thing.

Scott “gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”

Many of Swift’s famous pals have also given their approval for the NFL athlete. Longtime BFF, Abigail Anderson, “liked” a video of Taylor’s Karma shout-out to him.

Similarly, Gigi Hadid also commented on a clip of the shoutout, writing, ““We are all over the moon for our girl. Period. [heart and fire emoji]”

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, first sparked romance rumours in September but had first met in July.