Jessica Biel's candid response to her son's ageing comment

Jessica Biel has recently revealed her positive response to her and Justin Timberlake’s son calling her old in a new video.

The Summer Catch actress, who shares two kids with husband Justin, discussed her son’s comment about her age.

“I woke up this morning and my son looked at me and said, ‘You look old,’” said the 43-year-old in a clip posted on TikTok on August 5.

Jessica continued, “That's what I got this morning, and I was trying to figure out how to respond.”

Later, the Better Sister actress replied to her son, saying, “Oh well, that's OK. We're all getting older. You're gonna get older, I'm gonna get older.”

However, Jessica mentioned that her son said, “I hope you don't look like a grandma.”

This entire conversation in the morning made the 7th Heaven alum think that she would look like a “grandma”.

Therefore, Jessica told her son, “I am gonna look like a grandma one day.”

“It really got me thinking—wow, life is moving fast and grandma days might be shortly on the horizon,” she reflected.

Jessica then suggested her followers to let their “kid ride his Tonka truck all up and down the dirt road as long as he wants to because one day, you're gonna be a grandma”.

Before concluding her video, the actress jokingly said, “Here's to looking old!”

Earlier in her interview with Parade magazine, Jessica opened up that there is one food that she always tries to keep off the dinner table and that’s McDonald’s.

“I just feel like I don't know what's going on with [the] quality of that food. It's stuff like that that I'm like, 'No, we're not,’” she added.