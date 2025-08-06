Kris Jenner gets caught in backlash for photoshop blunder

Kris Jenner lands in controversy with alleged photoshopped pictures

Kris Jenner landed in social media controversy once again with her recent pictures from mom Mary Jo’s 91st birthday celebrations.

The 69-year-old reality star took to Instagram and shared snaps from the birthday lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills, as she posed in her Oscar de la Renta gown.

The momager styled her gown with a matching cardigan, a gold purse and a pair of open-toed sandals which became the centre of attention in the comments.

The Kardashians star appeared to have six toes in the pictures and according to fans, that was a photoshop fail.

Several social media users flocked to the comments and trolled the reality star, with one writing, “You have 6 toes??” and another, “6 toe steppa.”

“Does she have 6 toes or am I trippin?”a third chimed in, to which one responded “you are NOT trippin.”

The Kardashian-Jenners have a long history of six toe allegations as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, both received backlash for photoshop blunder in their 2019 fragrance collaboration ad.

Although a spokesperson for Kim claimed that the six toe illusion was due to the sideways angle of her foot in the picture, it remained a running joke with fans.

Fast forward to 2022, the Skims founder was once again called out for Photoshopping her own leg in a photo promoting her Skims products, and quickly deleted the photo.

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have also faced allegations of photoshopping their body parts in unnatural proportions but they maintained that they didn’t use the picture altering app.