Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘romantic getaway’ together

As the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce deepens, the couple is making sure they are able to spend time together amid their busy schedules.

While reports suggested that the Grammy winning musician, 33, will be staying back in Brazil for Thanksgiving amid her South American leg of the Eras Tour, an insider cited by Us Weekly suggested that she has plans with Kelce, 34, for the holidays.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” the source said. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Read More: Taylor Swift ‘leaning on’ Travis Kelce for support following fan’s death

Moreover, the coupe has “very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” another insider told Us Weekly.

The Karma singer and the NFL player are also hoping to squeeze in visits with each other’s families before jetting off on a romantic getaway, just the two of them. “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret matchmaker is Jason Sudeikis, fans theorise

“Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out,” the second source continued. “They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”