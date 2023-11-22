Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret matchmaker is Jason Sudeikis, fans theorise

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were romantically linked in September

Could Jason Sudeikis be the “cupid” who set up Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

On Monday, the NFL star, 34, revealed in a WSJ. magazine interview that a mutual friend was “playing cupid” during the early days of his romance with the global pop sensation.

“There were definitely some people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming. I had someone playing Cupid,” he reminisced, noting that not much later than his public confession, Swift actually texted him.

Though the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end didn’t reveal who the secret matchmaker was, fans began putting two and two together and realised that it may very likely have been Jason Sudeikis – a Chiefs superfan and a self-proclaimed Kansas City resident.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Ted Lasso star revealed that he attended one of Swift’s concerts in July Kansas City at the same time as Kelce.

Sudeikis was then photographed a week later hanging out with Swift at a party.

The final nail in the coffin was his words of support for the new lovebirds.

“I don’t blame [Taylor] for wanting to hang out here more. I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis,” he said.

“Anyone else think it’s a fascinating ‘coincidence’ #Cheifs superfan, Jason Sudeikis, happened to sit with #TaylorSwift at #Questlove’s birthday party in #NYC, then #TravisKelce happened to be spotted outside Tay’s favourite club, Zero Bond, just a few days later in mid-July?” one fan noted on Twitter.

Swift and Kelce marked first sparked romance rumours in September and sealed it with a kiss during the singer's Buenos Aires concert in early November.