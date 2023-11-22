Taylor Swift ‘leaning on’ Travis Kelce for support following fan’s death

Taylor Swift may be holding off on some Thanksgiving festivities with boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is glad to have boyfriend Travis Kelce in her corner as she goes through a difficult time, following the tragic death of a fan at her concert venue.

The Grammy-winning singer, 33, issued an emotional statement for 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, who died due to a cardiac arrest at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

Swift wrote that she was “overwhelmed by grief when [she] even tries to talk about it,” adding that she “feel[s] this loss deeply and [her] broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that the August songstress is “so grateful she’s had Travis” during this difficult time.

“He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on,” the insider said.

“She was completely beside herself and it’s been so hard for her to talk about,” the source adds, noting that the singer’s team “reached out” to the fan’s family.

The Lavender Haze singer also appears to be holding off on some Thanksgiving festivities as she intends to stay in Brazil for the holiday. It’s possible that Swift’s parents might be joining her, via Page Six.

Although, her plans will be subjected to ‘last-minute’ decision.