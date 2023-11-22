Travis Kelce’s ‘hiding’ some ‘red flags’ amid romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce may have some 'red flags' amid Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift’s brand new love Travis Kelce seems to have some “red flags,” pointed out by The View co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.



“Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me,” Hostin recalled Kelce’s latest interview with WSJ. Magazine on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show.

“He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then?”

The attorney added, “For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front.”

Hostin, 55, clarified that she thinks Kelce is "sending in his representative so that he doesn't offend [Swift] in any way" by limiting himself.

“That’s not real life. Like, people offend you sometimes and they make you upset,” she added.

For her part, Haines said that Kelce's admission that he "thinks about retirement" and that he "thinks about it nonstop more than anyone could ever imagine" was the largest "red flag."

“He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift land, and I think that if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely,” the “Chase” host, 46, pressed.

“It’s a very comfortable next chapter,” Hostin agreed.

“What are you saying?”, their co-host Joy Behar questioned in an attempt to get more information. “He wants to retire to live off of her?”

“No, he has millions, but he’s, like, on a podcast, he likes comedy. I think he’s looking for a second act,” Haines responded.