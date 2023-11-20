Taylor Swift gives tearful tribute to fan who died ahead of Eras Tour show in Brazil

Taylor Swift returned to stage after mourning fan’s death to perform her remaining dates in Brazil

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show South American leg resumed after the singer had rescheduled her Saturday show due to “extreme temperatures.”

The Cruel Summer singer, 33, paid a heart wrenching tribute to her fan, who died ahead of her Friday show, as she returned Sunday night at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For her surprise song, the pop star sang Bigger Than the Whole Sky, which is a heartbreaking song about unimaginable grief and heartache as the show's second surprise song.

The Grammy winning singer is seen choked up and tearful as she sings the lyrics:

“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time/ I’m never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you / What could've been, would've been you.”

Swift had announced on her Instagram Story that she is postponing the Saturday show following the tragic death of her fan.



“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.”

She added, “The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first.”

The organisers later revealed that Saturday’s show will be taking place on Monday.

The postponement came after the Lover musician confirmed that a fan died ahead of Friday’s concert. Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo identified the fan as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who had died after feeling unwell at the venue.

While the first responders attended to Benevides, she died after being transferred to the local Salgado Filho Hospital.

Before the news became public knowledge, Swift took to her IG Story to express her grief over the death of a young Swiftie.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift had written in her lengthy note.