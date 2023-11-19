Taylor Swift cancels Rio, Brazil concert after fan dies

Taylor Swift has posted an update, canceling her concert in Rio, Brazil.
She has reported of already reaching the stadium’s dressing room where the decision had to suddenly be taken after keeping the city's dangerously high temperature in view.
“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” read her Instagram story.
Yesterday, a young Brazilian supporter named Ana Clara Benevides died in the midst of the singer’s concert because of a cardiac arrest from extreme heatwave when Rio hit its highest-ever record of 138.74 Fahrenheit.
Several other fans fell sick from the poor ventilation conditions, beckoning Taylor to stop her performance and request her crew to hand out water bottles.
She later empathized with her fan’s death on social media, stating, “I'm not going to able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”
Postponing her latest jam session shows that the artist is deeply concerned about her team and fans’ exhaustion state.
