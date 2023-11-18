Taylor Swift ‘devastated’ by death of young fan ahead of Brazil show

Taylor Swift expressed her grief before she went on to perform her second show out of six in Brazil

Taylor Swift expressed her grief over the death of a young Swiftie as she wrapped her first show of Eras Tour in Brazil.

The Swiftie was passed away has been identified as 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, according to a report from a Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The report claimed that Benevides experienced a health emergency, cardiorespiratory arrest, at the venue and was subsequently taken to Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, where she breathed her last.

The musician, 33, took to her Instagram Story to pen an emotional lengthy note for the deceased fan, however, she did not disclose any details including the identity of the fan.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift wrote.

The Karma singer mentioned that there’s “very little information” that she has received regarding the matter “other than the fact that [the fan] was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She continued, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last things I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift concluded.

Another one of Swift’s fan passed away on November 13, 2023, after her cancer returned.

16-year-old Ally had received the famous fedora from Swift’s 22 costume during her Cincinnati show in July.