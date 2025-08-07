Tim Burton taps Margot Robbie for ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’ remake

Margot Robbie to star in Tim Burton's ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’

Margot Robbie may be stepping into giant-sized shoes for her next big screen role, as the Barbie star is currently in discussions to join a remake of the cult classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

With talks focusing on her production company, LuckyChap, taking the reins on the film with her in a producing role, there's also potential for Robbie to star as the towering lead character.

The new version of the 1958 sci-fi horror is being helmed by visionary director Tim Burton, known for his unique takes on beloved stories like Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Burton, 66, is actively looking for a new screenwriter after Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn stepped away following a first draft, as per The US Sun.

Originally released with a runtime of 75 minutes, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman tells the story of a troubled heiress who, after a mysterious encounter with an alien, transforms into a giant and seeks revenge on her unfaithful husband.

Alison Hayes played the original role, bringing the concept of female empowerment into the genre at a time when few films did.

The film was remade once before in 1993, with Daryl Hannah and Daniel Baldwin taking the lead. That version leaned even more heavily into feminist themes, reimagining the central character’s journey with a sharper edge.

Robbie, 35, has had a busy year both professionally and personally. She is set to return to the screen this coming February in a fresh adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights.

Off-screen, she recently welcomed a son with her husband, Tom Ackerley, in October, marking a new chapter in both her family and career life.

With Burton at the helm and Robbie potentially leading the charge, this reboot could offer a modern, bold reimagining of a cult favorite, mixing classic sci-fi charm with contemporary storytelling and strong female leads.