Brad Pitt suffers family tragedy as his mom passes away at age 84

'We're not ready for you to go yet,' writes Sydney in her emotional tribute

Brad Pitt’s family has been shaken by a heartbreaking loss.

The Hollywood star’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at the age of 84, according to a deeply emotional tribute posted by her granddaughter, Sydney Pitt, on Instagram on Wednesday, August 6.

“We were not ready for you to go yet,” Sydney wrote, sharing a series of personal photos of her “sweet Grammy.”

“If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart,” she continued. “She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness... She was love in its purest form.”

Sydney also reflected on their cherished childhood memories, from banana split breakfasts to painting sessions and trips to Silver Dollar City. “She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat,” she added.

The family has not publicly revealed Jane’s exact cause or date of death, though TMZ confirmed she passed away earlier this week.

While Jane lived a private life outside the spotlight, she was a steady presence in her famous son’s life, even accompanying him to red carpet events like the 2012 Oscars.

She is survived by her husband, William Alvin Pitt, and three children — Brad, Doug, and Julie — along with her many grandchildren.