Steve Irwin spent his earnings saving animals, not to grow rich

Steve Irwin, famously known as 'The Crocodile Hunter', chose to dedicate his fortune to wildlife conservation rather than personal gain.

The beloved environmentalist and television personality, who died at the age of 44, is still regarded as one of the world's most iconic zookeepers of all time. His legacy lives on through his devoted family.

A true original, Irwin's passion and charisma made him a global household name long before his tragic death in 2006.

At the time, he was filming a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef when he was fatally injured by a stingray, whose barb pierced through his heart.

The Australian legend reportedly had a net worth of just £7.5million at the time of his demise.

He left behind his wife Terri, and two children, Robert and Bindi. Despite his substantial earnings, Irwin surprisingly left his family with only a modest inheritance.

According to realeastate, Irwin left a life insurance policy for Robert and Bindi just $200,00. This was because he continually reinvested his income into what truly mattered to him-animals.

his time, energy, and money were poured into running his iconic Queensland-based conservation centre, which includes the renowned The Australian Zoo and the Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital.