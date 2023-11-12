Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share intimate moment backstage at Eras Tour in Argentina

Taylor Swift could not help but run into the arms of her beau Travis Kelce as soon as she wrapped her Eras Tour show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, was spotted rushing into the waiting arms of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and shared a sweet kiss backstage, as the fans around cheered on the couple.

The moment was captured by the fans and shared onto social media. In the clip, the singer is seen waving to her fans as she goes backstage and she spots her beau, she rushes to him and gives him a big hug and kiss.

Earlier during the show, the 12-time Grammy winning musician changed the lyrics of her hit song, Karma, to give a shoutout to Kelce.



In videos shared by fans, Swift can be heard singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The musician can also be heard giggling after she delivers the line.

During the concert, Kelce was also seen cheering on Swift from the VIP tent. He was also seen next to the musician’s father Scott Swift, who was wearing a Chiefs lanyard, and opening act Sabrina Carpenter later joined him in the tent.

Previously, Swift and Kelce were spotted on a date in the city as they dined in a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires.