Jonas Brothers recall an ‘embarrassing’ encounter with Buzz Aldrin

Jonas Brothers share ‘shocking’ interaction with astronaut Buzz Aldrin

Jonas Brothers had an unusual first meeting with the astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

Recently, the Jonas siblings earned the inclusion of their name in New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Some of the other names associated with the accolade are Bruce Springsteen, Shaquille O'Neal, and Buzz Aldrin.

Now that Sucker hitmakers’ names got associated with the spaceman, Joe Jonas recalled how Aldrin refused to take a picture with them.

During the recent appearance of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas at Last Meals from Mythical Kitchen, Sophie Turner’s ex shared details of their meeting with Aldrin at a Dallas Cowboys game.

As they watched the game, the 35-year-old asked for a picture but apparently Aldrin was not interested.

"He refused to take a picture with me," he shared. "Somebody came up to him and said, 'You should probably take a picture with them.' So we did get the photo."

Later the 95-year-old put up the picture on X (formerly Twitter) captioning the post as "apparently they're hot stuff."

For the unversed, the trio recently confessed that they were asked pretty uncomfortable questions related to their romantic life and religion back then since they had made the decision to wear purity rings.